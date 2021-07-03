Gators out in front for this much-sought linebacker recruit

Three-star EJ Lightsey may have dropped a list of his top six schools that include Florida, Georgia, LSU, FSU, Georgia Tech and Auburn. But he named the Gators his leader in an interview Thursday with Swamp247. He visited the Orange and Blue twice in June that were his first visits to Gainesville ever.

“Seeing everything in person, it was everything I expected it to be,” Lightsey said, according to Swamp247. “I expected Floria to be a great place and have a great atmosphere and all that. I have watched videos on YouTube about them, so when I went there really wasn’t any differences. The thing that stood out to me the most about Florida is the people and the love they show.”

The best aspect about the Gators, to Lightsey, is his connection with linebackers coach Christian Robinson. He also likes the Otis Hawkins Center, the academic center for UF’s student-athletes.

“Coach Robinson is just a straight-up dude,” he added. “He tells me all the time that whatever I want to do in college I can do it with him as long as I buy into what he says and do everything he tells me to do. He’s going to make sure his players are the best version of themselves. He’s going to make sure they accomplish their dreams.”

When Lightsey watched film with coach Robinson, he told the Georgia linebacker that he can play all the spots in Florida’s linebacker room, which is what the NFL looks for.

Even though he dropped his top six schools, he wasn’t shy to admit that they are all chasing Florida.

“I would say Florida is the leader right now,” Lightsey said. “They have been recruiting me very hard and showing me I am a priority. They make you feel like family and make you feel like you can come in and do everything you want to do. They also have a good education, and I think about life after football. They are one of the top academic schools, so I know even if the NFL doesn’t happen, I know Florida will have me successful to do what I want to do.”

Lightsey plans to use his official visit to the Gators when they play Alabama.

