Gators freshman pitcher enters NCAA transfer portal

Florida baseball’s freshman pitcher Hunter Jones entered the NCAA transfer portal Saturday, according to Swamp247. The news comes during the Gators’ surprising run in the NCAA Tournament that has them back in the College World Series for the second-straight season.

The 6-foot-3-inch right-hander out of Anthony (Florida) North Marion appeared in just two games during his true freshman campaign in 2024. He allowed a double while hitting a batter in his regular-season appearance against the North Florida Ospreys, failing to record a single out while allowing a pair of runs.

Jones did record a pair of outs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Stillwater Regional in his most recent outing but still allowed two runs on two hits (including a double) and a walk. The Orange and Blue ultimately prevailed over the Oklahoma State Cowboys to advance to the Clemson Super Regional.

The in-state product was considered a project prospect with a promising slider, which anchored his 9-0 record thanks to a 1.98 ERA and .174 batting average against in 15 games as a senior. Jones struck out 101 batters against just 23 walks over 70 2/3 innings in 2023 and was ranked No. 38 among right-handed pitchers and No. 131 overall in the state of Florida on Perfect Game.

