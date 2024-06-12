Gators get former Oklahoma State signee on campus for official visit

Florida basketball will host former Oklahoma State point guard commit Jeremiah Johnson — who was recently released from his letter of intent with the Cowboys — on an official visit to the O’Connell Center on Thursday, per reports.

“This visit is real big,” Johnson said of the upcoming OV. “Just hearing what they’ve got and seeing all they can offer and how I can help their program.”

The 6-foot-4inch, 175-pound ball-handler out of Phoenix (Arizona) PHHoenix Prep also has the Stanford Cardinals, Texas A&M Aggies and Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenixes along with the Gators as his preferred destinations. However, the Orange and Blue have a clear lead in the graduating senior’s recruitment.

“To be honest, the No. 1 school is Florida right now,” Johnson told Gators Online. “Just because of the plan they’ve got for me, how they envision me playing. I’ve watched Florida since I was a kid. Knowing how they play and about their program just gives them a leg up already.”

On3’s scouting report

“Jeremiah Johnson has long arms with a projectable frame,” On3’s Jamie Shaw said. “The jump shot is natural and smooth. It has a repeatable, high release with great wrist action on the follow-through.

“He runs well and moves both vertically and laterally with athleticism. He is a solid secondary ball handler, would like to see him continue to tighten this area. Has the upside to be a good defender, able to both move his feet on the perimeter and get into the passing lanes off the ball.”

Recruiting Summary

Johnson is ranked No. 137 overall and No. 12 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 134 and 30, respectively. Florida holds the upper hand according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine with a 96.3% chance of landing him.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire