Gators flip this in-state offensive lineman transfer portal target

Florida football added its second player through the NCAA transfer portal this spring on Saturday when former Florida International Panthers offensive lineman Lyndell Hudson, who recently transferred in-state to the South Florida Bulls back on May 7, flipped to the Gators following an official visit to the Swamp this weekend. He joins former Michigan defensive back RJ Moten as the two spring window additions to Billy Napier’s roster.

He was a three-year starter for the Panthers who was slowed by a nagging back injury in 2022, causing him to miss four games. Nonetheless, he made 25 total starts with FIU, providing a foundation at right tackle throughout his tenure.

Before his commitment, Hudson held scholarship offers from Florida, as well as Houston, South Florida, UAB, Charlotte, Appalachian State, Old Dominion, Kent State, Bowling Green, Western Michigan, and a half-dozen FCS schools. The in-state lineman left FIU through the transfer portal on March 24 and joined USF on May 7, but that move was never officially announced.

Hudson is ranked No. 600 overall and No. 52 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports transfer rankings. The On3 industry ranking for when he was a recruit has him at Nos. 2,710 and 238, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire