Gators the first Power Five program to offer this 2024 OL

Florida’s recruiting staff was busy at Friday Night Lights. Several players left town with a scholarship offer in hand and one of them was interior offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon, a relatively unknown prospect out of the Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, Georgia.

Until the Gators offered, Thurmon had only received offers to play at a Group of Five schools. Troy, UT Chattanooga and USF are among his recent offers, but Florida’s interest should propel him onto a few more Power Five recruiting boards.

This was Thurmon’s second time visiting UF, and leaving with an offer in hand has him high on the orange and blue, according to Swamp247.

“The atmosphere and everything and competition was great,” Thurmon said. “Walking out with the offer that I got, everything was great. I met after the camp and they told me I had an offer back in the locker room. We spoke for a bit about my performance and that I had my first power five offer. I had already been there before back in the early part of June when I stopped by for the first time. It was good competition then. Going back, the competition got a little bit better and I was able to show what I can do.”

#AGTG After a great evening at the FNL camp and an amazing talk with @coach_bnapier. I’m excited to say I have received my fourth offer, and first Power 5 offer, from @GatorsFB! @shonb82 @247recruiting @TheUCReport pic.twitter.com/9GLpFoHYJj — Elyjah Thurmon (@ElyjahThurmon1) July 30, 2022

With a year left in his recruitment, Thurmon is in no hurry to make a decision. His hard work paid off in the form of an offer from UF and more options could pop up in the coming year. The good news is that Florida’s educational rankings are a big draw for Thurmon and should help keep them at the top of his list.

Story continues

Neither 247Sports nor On3 have a ranking for Thurmon just yet, but that could change now that the Gators have shown interest. At 6-foot-5-inches tall and 250-pounds, he certainly has the physical potential to play on the line in the SEC.

Related

Florida picks up commitment No. 18 from 4-star Alabama DL Florida looking to get in the race for this 2024 4-star OT Top-50 legacy 2024 recruit will be at Florida's season opener Legendary Gators squad among 247Sports' all-time most-hated teams Report: Florida CB Jason Marshall dealing with minor injury

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 things that would shock us in the 2022 SEC season

List

Dooley's Dozen: How Florida football can go undefeated this season

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire