Gators to get first-ever visit from rising 3-star tight end

The month of June is looking to be chock-full-o-official visits so far but the opening salvo of the summer season is not restricted to just OVs. For instance, three-star tight end Traville Frederick Jr. told Swamp247 this week that he plans on being in Gainesville for an unofficial visit from June 17-18 — his first campus stop with the Orange and Blue.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 228-pound end has seen his stock rise meteorically recently, resulting in an offer from the Gators back in late April plus a few other programs. The Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, Tulane Green Wave, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are also in the mix currently.

“The impression I would say has been good. I feel like they are going to use me right at Florida,” he told Swamp247. “They have a history of using their tight ends. I wasn’t able to talk with Coach Raymond when he was at the school, but that was my first time seeing him. From talking to them before, they like my frame. Coach Raymond said I have a great frame, and I look like real versatile tight end that they can use many ways.

“Florida is a good opportunity. Knowing Coach Billy Napier came all this way to find me here. They had the trust to offer me, so that means a lot to me.”

Fredrick is ranked No. 766 overall and No. 34 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 838 and 40, respectively.

