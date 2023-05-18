Gators fighting hard to get 5-star Ohio State safety commit on campus

One of the key foundations to the revival of Florida’s football program is the construction of a boilerplate defense to keep the Gators’ opponents off the scoreboard. Once upon a time, the Orange and Blue was known as Defensive Back University and assistant head coach/secondary coach Corey Raymond has the unenviable task of restoring clout to the defensive corps.

Among those Billy Napier and Co. are in pursuit of is five-star safety Jontae Gilbert out of Atlanta (Georgia) Douglass in the 2024 recruiting cycle, who is currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound defensive back has had his eyes on Florida for some time — in large part because of the reputation the program has for vaulting its players to the next level.

“Really, it’s their DBs and how they get them to the NFL. CJ Henderson and Kaiir Elam, I look up to those guys; I like those guys,” Gilbert told Gators Online.

The rising high school senior is also particularly interested in the Gators’ secondary coach.

“I saw that he has been to a couple of schools and put some guys in the NFL, so that’s great,” he said of Raymond. “It feels great knowing the head coach and position coach really want me that bad.”

The Peach State prospect committed to the Buckeyes last July, but despite his esteem for Ryan Day’s program, he is committed to hearing out other options. The Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans, Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks are among the many schools vying for his talents.

As far as the Gators are concerned, “I will consider Florida,” Gilbert offered. “It’s not too far from home; that’s an easy little drive.”

Gilbert is rated at five stars and is ranked No. 22 overall and No. 2 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking rates him at four stars and has him at Nos. 34 and 3, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire