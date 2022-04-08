Gators a favorite for this 2023 LB following first trip to Florida

Three-star linebacker Jeremiah Telander was hoping his trip to the Swamp would be an experience to remember on Thursday, and the Gators didn’t disappoint the Gainesville, Georgia, recruit.

The 6-foot-1.5-inch, 218-pounder spent plenty of his time with inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman, according to 247Sports. Bateman’s been the go-to contact early on for Telander and will be his position coach at UF if he chooses to sign. Telander also got a chance to meet with Billy Napier over lunch with his parents.

The visit went well enough for Telander to commit to another trip to the Swamp as his recruitment gets more serious.

“I didn’t set a visit today with Florida, but we told them they are going to be one of my official visits in June,” he said. “Florida really blew it out of the park. From seeing the nutrition to academics to camps to football. They showed me a lot today.”

Telander is looking at the first or second weekend in June to plan the visit, and Louisville and Tennessee are two other programs set to host him over the summer. The goal is to have a commitment set by the start of his senior season, but Telander said he won’t rush things if he’s unsure.

North Carolina will get him on an unofficial visit over the weekend to wrap up his spring schedule.

247Sports ranks Telander as the No. 76 linebacker in the country and the No. 80 overall recruit in Georgia from the class of 2023.

