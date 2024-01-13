Gators favored by double digits over Arkansas, per ESPN’s BPI

Florida basketball returns home to face the Arkansas Razorbacks riding a two-game losing streak in Southeastern Conference play. Now on the outside of the NCAA Tournament bracketologies looking in, Todd Golden’s team is in serious need of a W to help right the ship.

Using the Basketball Power Index, ESPN is giving the Gators 83.1% odds to come out on top by a projected 11.5 points. The matchup quality earned a 71.9-point grade, putting it in the top third of the games being played on Saturday.

“BPI is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward,” the site reads. “BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is… Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day’s rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections.”

The game will be of the Quadrant 3 for Florida, which enters the matchup ranked No. 59 in the NET, while Arkansas is playing a Quad 1 game are No. 107 coming in.

Tipoff for the Gatos vs. the Hogs is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire