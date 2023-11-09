Gators fans won’t like USA TODAY Sports’ expert predictions for UF-LSU

Florida football faces a tough road ahead as the season winds down with three top-25 teams lined up for the final three games of the fall. All the Gators needed last week was a win to claim a spot among the bowl-eligible schools, but alas, the Arkansas Razorbacks instead earned their first-ever victory in the Swamp.

The first of the triumvirate of top teams for the Orange and Blue are the LSU Tigers, who are currently ranked No. 19 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and No. 18 in the AP Poll following a road loss at the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bayou Bengals, who came into the season with lofty aspirations, instead carry a 6-3 overall record into the matchup.

Ahead of the SEC East-West faceoff, USA TODAY Sports‘ panel of six experts comprised of Scooby Axson, Jace Evans, Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith, Eddie Timanus and Dan Wolken unanimously chose LSU over Florida in their Week 11 predictions.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 11, inside Tiger Stadium and can be watched on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire