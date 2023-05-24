Gators fall outside of top 10 in ESPN 2024 recruiting rankings

Florida’s 2024 recruiting class has a chance to be among the best in the entire country, but the latest update to the ESPN top-25 rankings has the Gators down from No. 9 to No. 11 overall.

Georgia remains at the very top of these rankings, but Michigan took the No. 2 spot from Ohio State after adding an elite quarterback to its class. Notre Dame, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, Florida State, Oregon and Tennessee round out the top 10, in that order.

Five-star quarterback DJ Lagway leads Florida’s 2024 class and is perhaps the best play recruiter in the country. Four-star running back Chauncey Bowens is the other offensive ESPN 300 recruit under verbal commitment to Florida.

On defense, legacy linebacker Myles Graham is the highest-ranked player by ESPN at No. 60 overall. Alongside Graham are fellow four-star linebacker Adarius Hayes and four-star safety Xavier Filsaime.

Rounding out the class are four-star athlete Kahnen Daniels, three-star safety Josiah Davis and three-star receiver Izaiah Williams.

The Gators sit at No. 5 out of 14 among SEC teams, according to ESPN’s rankings. Surprisingly, Alabama sits one spot behind UF at No. 12. The Crimson Tide is almost guaranteed to move up once Nick Saban adds some more pieces, but the class is still just starting to take shape.

