Gators fall in KenPom rankings, still in top 50 after Vandy loss

Florida basketball dropped its third game in a row on Saturday afternoon, this time against the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores inside the O’Connell Center.

The loss imperils the Gators’ NCAA Tournament hopes, as every game counts at this point while the regular season winds down. The 88-80 home loss was a bitter pill for the fans to swallow, and no doubt, Todd Golden and his team as well.

According to the Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings, which ranked the Orange and Blue at No. 44 heading into the game, Florida now sits at No. 49 — just inside the top 50 teams in the country. The squad remained static in adjusted offense ranking at No. 139 while falling once again in adjusted defense from No. 11 to No. 13 since our last update; at one point, the Gators were as high as No. 8 in adjusted defense.

Next up for Florida are the Ole Miss Rebels who come to Gainesville to take on the Gators inside the O’Connell Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The Rebs are currently ranked No. 114 in KenPom. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST and can be either watched on the SEC Network or heard on the Gator Sports Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire