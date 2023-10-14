Gators face conference leader Wolverines today

Oct. 14—There are no moral victories in college football, but the Allegheny Gators are certainly punching back against the top teams in the Presidents' Athletic Conference.

The Gators (2-4) host Grove City College (6-0) today at Frank B. Fuhrer Field at 4:05 p.m. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 23 by D3football.com. It's the third straight week the Gators will play a team that spent time in the top 25.

Today's challenge may be the toughest so far. Grove City sits atop the PAC with close wins against Westminster (17-7), Case Western Reserve (27-24 OT), Carnegie Mellon (21-14) and Washington & Jefferson (31-24).

The Wolverines play a style of football that Allegheny head coach Braden Layer has tried to emulate this season.

"They've challenged everybody in the conference to beat them at their own game and no one has been able to do that. We talked about stealing their game plan against CMU and W&J in limiting possessions and having an uglier game," Layer said. "I think we did that, but they perfected it. We look to them as a blueprint for a reason. It will be two similar styles and right now the weather looks pretty darn nasty. So it may very well be another ugly Saturday and we're perfectly okay with that."

Grove City averages 31.2 points per game and allows 19.5 points per game. The Wolverines are led by the top rusher in the conference in Nico Flati. Flati led the PAC with 521 rushing yards to go with three scores on the ground.

In the air, quarterback Logan Pfeuffer has passed for 1,168 yards and 10 touchdowns. His favorite target, Scott Fraser, has caught 39 passes for 550 yards and seven touchdowns.

On defense, the Wolverines are tied for the conference lead with eight interceptions.

Though the Gators are 2-4, they played rallied to within one score against W&J last week. Between that and a full day off to the players that coincided with fall break, Layer is hoping for a rejuvenated bunch.

"I think you can build on the excitement of how the game finished and how well we played in the second half and couple that with some fresh bodies to start the game on Saturday," Layer said. "We're also to the point of the season where naturally you scale back the periods of practice and some of the physicality of practice. Just making sure at some point there is some merit in getting the stallion to the starting gate."

Allegheny wide receiver Declan O'Brien is having a historic season for the Gators. He leads the nation in receptions (66) and receiving yards (897). Quarterback Jack Johnson has thrown nine touchdowns and 1,432 yards this season.

Even with Allegheny performing well against top-tier competition, the losses still sting for Layer and past performances mean nothing today.

"It's never fun to walk into a locker room after a loss. It's a delicate balance of leaving the tank on empty, understanding that it's a loss, that we're dramatically improved, and that it guarantees us nothing for the next week. That's what we said in the team meeting to start the week," Layer said. "I am proud of the effort. I am proud of closing the gap and putting ourselves in a position to compete with these teams but it guarantees us nothing for Grove City. If we dont have a great week of preparation they are more than capable of coming in here and controlling the game from the start to the finish."

