Gators extend scholarship offer to this top 2024 offensive tackle

The summer season is slowly waning as the 2022 college football campaign steadily approaches. The Florida Gators are preparing for their gridiron grind this coming fall but Billy Napier and Co. are also still burning the midnight oil over future recruiting classes. Among the many offers recently handed out by the program, one was given to four-star offensive tackle Michael Uini out of Copperas Cove in Texas.

The massive 6-foot-7-inch, 275-pound rising junior received a scholarship offer last Wednesday after being eyed by the staff for a while. The courtship actually dates back to Napier’s tenure with the Lousiana Ragin’ Cajuns, where the young lineman first caught one coach’s attention.

“One of Florida’s recruiters, he has actually been keeping an eye on me since he was at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette,” Uini told Gators Online. “We spoke a couple of months ago, but after that, I haven’t spoken to him. I guess Florida has been showing interest because ever since I got the Baylor offer, coach Napier followed me on Twitter and then a couple of other coaches followed me as well. That’s how far it has gone as far as showing interest.”

But the Orange and Blue are not the only ones showing interest in the talented Texan. So far, the Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies and Oklahoma Sooners have also offered him, among many others. In fact, the Georgia Bulldogs just recently extended an offer as well.

Uini is ranked No. 63 overall and No. 4 at his position in his class nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 42 and 3, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has the ‘Horns out front with a 27.4% chance of signing him, with the Aggies second at 24% and ‘Bama at 20.6%.

