Gators extend offer to top-JUCO defensive lineman

The Florida Gators are eyeing a top performer from a JUCO football program.

Defensive lineman Brien Taylor has been tearing it up in his stint at Blinn Junior College and the Florida Gators have taken notice. The team sent an official offer to Taylor this week.

Taylor has been aware of the Florida scouts on his trail and told 247Sports he’s pondering the offer.

“I know they been on my trail for a little while,” Taylor said. “I have been talking with them for a little while now, but this week they made it official with an offer.”

“(The Gators want) a guy to come in with a chip on their shoulder on the d-line to come in and make Florida better.”

Co-defensive coordinator Sean Spencer has been in touch with Taylor and the talks have reportedly been positive on both ends, getting to know each other now that the offer has been made.

For those unfamiliar, Blinn C.C. is the same JUCO school that former Gator and NFL quarterback Cam Newton attended for a year before becoming a national champion with Auburn in 2010.

Taylor hopes to visit the UF campus during his team’s bye week.

“Florida gotta be my next visit,” Taylor said. “I got another bye week in October, so I hope Florida can be in the talks for a visit then for sure. It’s gotta be an official visit for me. I am trying to see game day really. If I can’t get there on my bye week, I will try to do what I can to get out there, but I want to see a game.”

Taylor plans to visit Oklahoma State this season which gives Florida some stiff competition. The young recruit plans to make a verbal commitment by his birthday on Nov. 13.

“I just have to see if it works out,” Taylor said. “That date may be where I know where I am doing in my head. I may not announce it till December if I need to.”

Taylor is a three-star lineman according to 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 12 recruit in the nation.

Taylor will continue to play with Blinn until the end of the season and until then, Coach Spencer will keep contact and hope to attract Taylor to Florida.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire