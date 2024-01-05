Gators expecting visits from transfer portal athletes over the weekend

The Florida football program is expecting a few marquee visits before class sessions begin on Monday, with several players in the transfer portal planning to see the UF campus.

Swamp247 staff writer Blake Aldermann reports that six players in the portal will be in Gainesville with different coaches seeing over certain positions.

Head coach Billy Napier has been filling voids on his coaching staff and put them right to work by recruiting transfer students. New assistant coach Will Harris has taken a focus on the Gators secondary, and one of his assignments will be talking up former UCLA Bruins cornerback John Humphrey.

The senior is already committed to the USC Trojans, but there is the possibility the Gators could pull off a flip. Humphrey has made 25 appearances for the Bruins, collecting two interceptions and six pass deflections.

Former Tulane Green Wave safety DJ Douglas is also scheduled to the Swamp over the weekend. Douglas is a two-time transfer after originally enrolling with the Alabama Crimson Tide back in 2019. The senior racked up 80 tackles in 31 appearances for the Green Wave and hauled in four interceptions.

The Florida Gators will look to add a second player to the trenches, and they’ll have the opportunity to do so when former Arkansas Razorback offensive lineman Devon Manuel comes to town to see what UF is all about. Manuel is uncommitted right now, but has another visit slated with the Missouri Tigers following his visit to Gainesville.

Even if the Gators do manage to land all the expected visiting prospects, there’s still a lot of work to do during the program’s rebuild into 2024.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire