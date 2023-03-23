Gators expected to lose Trey Bonham to NCAA transfer portal

Florida has already lost a good chunk of its 2022-23 men’s basketball to the NCAA transfer portal, and junior guard Trey Bonham is the latest name expected to step away from the program, according to a report from All Gators.

Bonham appeared in 30 games for the Gators during his one year in Gainesville, starting 13 of those contests and reaching 20 points three times. The Virginia Military Institute transfer averaged 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Although he did make a string of starts early in the season, Bonham’s production dropped significantly after the calendar turned over. Offensively, he was an energetic leader off the bench, but Bonham’s defense left a lot to be desired.

Myreon Jones was the better option at the other guard spot to complement Kyle Lofton, and there’s no guarantee Bonham takes over either’s role during his senior year. It’s not too surprising to see Bonham leave. Plenty of players gave Todd Golden a chance but there are always going to be those who don’t end up fitting.

Bonham is unique in that he’s the only Golden-era transfer to depart the team after just one year. CJ Felder, Jason Jitoboh, Niels Lane and Kowacie Reeves Jr. were all added to the team during the Mike White days.

The other 2022 transfers are either still with the team or out of college eligibility. Alex Fudge and Will Richard should be foundational pieces of the lineup next season for the Gators, and Lofton is done with college hoops after five years.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire