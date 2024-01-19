Gators expected to host 5-star defensive lineman this weekend

The Florida football program welcomed numerous recruits last weekend for junior day and it looks like the team will have more esteemed guests when a five-star recruit makes his way to Gainesville over the weekend.

Savannah Christian Prep (Georgia) defensive lineman Elijah Griffin is expected to make an official visit to the University of Florida for another Junior Day after stopping in to see the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend.

The high school junior isn’t committed to a football program yet, so this weekend will be substantial to swaying one of the top five recruits in the nation. This visit will also be the first time Griffin has set foot on UF grounds. He was supposed to visit in the past, but circumstances always made the planned trips fall through.

Elijah Griffin out of Savannah, Georgia, stands at 6-foot-5-inches and weighs 285 pounds, ranking No. 3 among all recruits according to 247Sports and the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire