Gators end ‘dead period’ with second visit from 2025 Auburn commit

Billy Napier and the Florida football program are getting geared up for the reopening of recruiting season on Tuesday following a “dead period” that pervaded the month of July. The Gators are wasting no time returning to the grind as they are set to host a commit from a conference rival to kick things off.

Four-star defensive lineman Malik Autry, who is committed to the Auburn Tigers in the 2025 recruiting cycle, told 247Sports this past weekend that he plans on being in Gainesville on Tuesday to visit with the team. It will mark his second-ever trip to campus following an unofficial visit back on June 8.

Autry committed to the Auburn back in February — long before the Orange and Blue began to show interest in the 6-foot-6-inch, 280-pound defender out of Opelika (Alabama). However, he was offered by Napier’s staff in May, and given that he is planning a second journey to Hogtown, it is safe to assume that June’s visit went well.

“I’ve always liked Florida,” Autry told Gators Online ahead of his initial stop. “Florida is just one of those universities that everyone loves to have recruit them. I love the coaches’ vibe. They are real cool people and make me feel like a priority,”

Autry is rated at four stars and ranked No. 321 overall and No. 33 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him rated at three stars and ranked Nos. 353 and 35, respectively.

