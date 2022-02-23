Gators EDGE target discusses his recent offer from Florida

Florida offered four-star 2023 edge rushing prospect A.J. Hoffler on Monday night following nearly a month of communication with him. He received a visit at his school from outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson back in January, and after getting a chance to see his film, head coach Billy Napier extended the offer.

Hoffler told 247Sports’ Blake Alderman what he sees in Florida.

“I know a good bit about Florida, because they are a really historic program,” Hoffler said. “I can’t say I know too much about them on the defensive side of the ball, because they have been known more for offense the last few years. I like the history they have as a program. I heard they have good academics, facilities, and I like their location. I look forward to know more about the defensive side, more strictly the outside linebacker side because that is what they are recruiting me as. Both coaches I talked to said they like my pass rushing, my moves, my feet, and my physicality.”

The Atlanta (Georgia) Woodward Academy product is the No. 260 player and No. 38 defensive lineman in the 2023 class, but he’s being recruited to Florida as an outside linebacker in its 3-4 defensive scheme.

He’s currently considered an Ohio State lean and is planning to visit Columbus sometime in March. He also has a visit to Clemson set for March 5, but he said he plans to take a trip to Gainesville either the second week of March or the second week of April.

Georgia and Northwestern are also schools on Hoffler’s radar.

Hoffler said he wants to take official visits as soon as possible so that he can make a decision by his birthday on Aug. 9. The Gators will hope they can use that time to sway him.

Related

This highly-sought 4-star EDGE will visit the Swamp in March Florida's recruiting staff pushing right buttons for this 4-star defensive lineman Gators rope in this in-state 4-star cornerback for another visit Newly offered defensive lineman already planning trip to Florida This 5-star cornerback planning another visit to Florida

Story continues

List

Gators fans need to keep an eye on these five 2023 football recruits

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.