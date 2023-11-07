Gators EDGE rusher is out for the remainder of 2023 with ACL injury

Yet another member of the Florida football program has been ruled out for the remainder of the year.

Sophomore EDGE rusher Jack Pyburn took to social media on Monday afternoon that he has to undergo surgery that will force him to miss the final three games of the year.

Pyburn suffered a torn ACL in the third quarter against Arkansas.

“Thank you to everyone for the prayers and well wishes after Saturday’s game,” Pyburn wrote. “Unfortunately the injury I received on Saturday is a season-ending tear to my ACL. I can promise y’all one thing and that is I will be back soon and better than ever. Love this team and my brothers.”

Pyburn collected 17 tackles this season, including a tackle for loss against South Carolina. The sophomore finished Saturday with four total tackles before sustaining the injury.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native joins a short list of Gators who underwent knee surgery after leading tackler Shemar James was ruled out after the Georgia loss.

The Gators are short-handed going into its matchup with the LSU Tigers on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 ET and will broadcast on the SEC Network.

