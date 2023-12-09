Gators EDGE makes The Athletic’s Freshman All-American Team

Florida football’s greenhorn edge defender Kelby Collins was named to The Athletic’s Freshman All-American Second Team, which was released on Thursday. The honor came right after being named to the Coaches Freshman All-SEC Team along with three other teammates

Playing in all 12 games this season, the 6-foot-4-inch, 270-pound defender totaled 23 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and sacks, four quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in his debut in the Orange and Blue. According to Pro Football Focus, Collins was the fourth-highest-graded Gator defensive lineman in terms of pass rush in 2023 (62.4) and the third-highest in terms of run defense (70.7).

Take a look below at The Athletic’s full Freshman All-American Second Team roster.

Keldric Faulk, DL – Auburn

TJ Bush, DL – Liberty

Kelby Collins, DL – Florida

Princewill Umanmielen, DL – Nebraska

Ben Roberts, LB – Texas Tech

Javante Mackey, LB – Arkansas State

Kam Robinson, LB – Virginia

Michael Richard, CB – Louisiana Tech

Caden Jenkins, CB – Baylor

Khalil Barnes, S – Clemson

Kamari Ramsey, S – UCLA

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire