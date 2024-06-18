Gators earn crystal ball prediction for blue-chip South Florida WR

Billy Napier and his army of staffers have been hard at work this month hosting high school recruits from the 2025 cycle for their official visits. All of their efforts have not been for naught as the program earned a pair of crystal ball predictions from 247Sports on Tuesday.

Four-star wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery out of Miami (Florida) Central was one of Blake Alderman’s picks in favor of Florida. According to Alderman, the rising high school senior has not announced a timeline for his final decision but expects to make a choice before his final prep season begins.

As for Montgomery’s feelings toward the Orange and Blue, things are looking really good entering the summer.

“I’m a priority for them and I can definitely be a game-changer as a freshman and work with DJ Lagway,” Montgomery told On3’s Chad Simmons after his OV. “They’ve always been high, but it definitely put them up another notch.”

Remaining official visit schedule

Montgomery’s remaining official visit schedule wraps up with the Penn State Nittany Lions the weekend of June 21. He is coming off an OV with the LSU Tigers last weekend and Florida on the final weekend of May.

The Alabama Crimson Tide were still reported to be in the mix but nothing official has been set.

Recruiting Summary

Montgomery is ranked No. 172 overall and No. 19 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 243 and 35, respectively.

The Nittany Lions also hold a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports but trails Florida in On3’s RPM, which gives the Gators a 76.4% chance of signing him. The Miami Hurricanes (6.6%), Penn State (4.7%) and LSU (3.2%) lag far behind for the Sunshine State product.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire