Gators earn commitment from coveted wide receiver over the weekend

Florida football has something to celebrate during the offseason after landing a commitment for a wide receiver from Atlanta, Georgia.

Three-star recruit Josiah Abdullah visited the UF campus for junior day this past Saturday and left campus the following day as an official commit to the Gators.

According to Swamp247, Florida sent Abdullah an offer nearly a year ago, in January 2023, and out of the roughly 50 offers received is choosing to play with the Gators. Abdullah also played in high school with incoming freshman linebacker Myles Graham.

The high school junior split time as both a running back and wideout this past football season, recording just 42 yards on the ground but racking up 786 yards through the air.

The Peach State product is ranked as the No. 65 wide receiver in the nation and is No. 390 overall, according to the 247Sports composite scale.

The Gators will continue to do its best to funnel in more recruits from the 2025 recruiting cycle as they recently made an offer to four-star cornerback Tae Harris.

