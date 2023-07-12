Gators earn commitment from 4-star DL Gainesville native

Florida isn’t slowing down on the recruiting trail one bit. The Gators earned a commitment from four-star Buchholz (Gainesville, Florida) edge rusher Kendall Jackson, bringing the recruiting class of 2024 up to 19 players.

In addition to Florida, Jackson was considering Arkansas, Kentucky and Miami. He took official visits to all four programs, but the Gators have hosted him more than anyone else. He moved his decision date up a few times, which had some Gators fans worried, but he decided to “stay home” in the end.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“They were really consistent,” Jackson said to Swamp247 before announcing his commitment. “That is one thing I will say they did pretty well. Another thing was the relationship I built with them. I have a great relationship to where I can talk with them about anything outside of football. They are like family to me.”

Florida made Jackson feel wanted, which could have made the difference at the end. The Gators see him moving around the field, playing both on the edge and inside. A utility defensive lineman, if you will. Jackson says that UF runs similar schemes to what he’s used in high school, so there’s another level of comfortability there.

Jackson should be back in the Swamp for the July 29 Grill in the Ville cookout.

Advertisement

On3 is the only service that ranks Jackson as a four-star, but it’s enough to make him a four-star on the industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major services. He’s No. 395 overall nationally and No. 33 among defensive linemen in the class of 2024.

More Football!

247Sports' 2023 SEC QB rankings extremely bearish on Gators' starter

Rising in-state cornerback prospect announces sets decision date

Blue-chip cornerback sets late-July visit date with Florida

4-star cornerback cuts top schools to 4, includes Florida

Where Billy Napier stands on CBS Sports' college football hot seat in 2023

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire