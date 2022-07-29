Gators earn commitment from 4-star CB Ja’Keem Jackson

Osceola cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson announced his commitment to the University of Florida on Thursday.

He made the announcement on the same night as two of his teammates that were also targeted by Florida, defensive linemen John Walker (UCF) and Derrick LeBlanc (Oklahoma), but Jackson was the only one to choose the orange on blue. UF is still expected to pursue LeBlanc until the early signing day, which is when all three are expected to make things official.

Jackson is the third four-star corner to commit to Florida along with Sharif Denson and Aaron Gates. He has exceptional speed, clocking a 10.90-second 100-meter in April, and has a good long frame with decent hands after switching from receiver, according to Andrew Ivins of 247Sports. The class now sits at 13 verbal commitments.

One of the main factors that put Florida over the top was the chance to work with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond. When Jackson stopped by the Swamp for an unofficial visit back in June he told All Gators about his time with the defensive back guru.

“He’s developed good DBs in the league and he’s willing to coach for the future,” Jackson told AllGators about Raymond in early June. “So, very excited about that.

“He was telling me that my size [6-foot-2, 185 pounds] since he has finally seen me in person. He liked my size, that I’m long, big, fast, very physical. Then he was showing me he liked my tape and stuff, my abilities to play.”

The 247Sports composite ranks Jackson No. 168 overall and No. 19 among cornerbacks in the class of 2023. He’s also considered the 37th best recruit out of the state of Florida.

