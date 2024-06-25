Gators earn 2nd prediction from On3 for blue-chip South Florida WR

The fruits of the Florida football program’s labors this month have been booming now that the summer official visit season is in the rearview mirror.

Billy Napier and Co. appear to have done a solid job on the recruiting front with major scouting agencies giving the Gators a good chance at grabbing some of the top recruits in the 2025 cycle. Over the past week-plus, the recruiting projections have been rolling in, including a second from On3 for four-star wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery out of Miami (Florida) Central.

On Monday, Gators Online’s Corey Bender submitted another On3 recruiting prediction machine pick for the 6-foot-1-inch, 165-pound pass-catcher.

Justification for Florida’s RPM pick

“After speaking with a source on Monday, I feel even more confident in the Florida Gators’ strong standing,” Bender begins. “That is due to where Montgomery stands with Penn State.”

“It’s obviously a prospect the Nittany Lions like, but there could be as many as four receivers higher on their board. In a perfect world, they would like to see Montgomery be patient and not decide any time soon.”

As for Montgomery’s feelings toward the Orange and Blue, things are looking really good entering the summer.

“I’m a priority for them and I can definitely be a game-changer as a freshman and work with DJ Lagway,” Montgomery told On3’s Chad Simmons after his OV. “They’ve always been high, but it definitely put them up another notch.”

Recruiting Summary

Montgomery is ranked No. 172 overall and No. 19 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 243 and 35, respectively.

Florida and Penn State both hold a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports with the latter favored by 75% against the former’s 25% chance of signing him. The Gators have an overwhelming lead in On3’s RPM, which gives them an 87.3% chance, followed by the Miami Hurricanes (3.5%), Penn State (2.57%) and LSU (1.7%).

