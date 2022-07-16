Gators get an early offer in on this rising 2024 power forward

Local power forward prospect Sammie Yeaney added the Gators to his offer sheet when the team made their interest in him official with an offer on Thursday. If this bit of news slipped below your radar, don’t worry too much. Yeaney is presently unranked by the 247Sports national board, it’s very early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, and I have yet to spell his name correctly on the first try.

This isn’t the first time Yeaney has popped up in Gators news. He took an unofficial visit on campus in late June, hosted by associate head coach Carlin Hartman and incoming transfer Alex Fudge. He’s familiar with the Gainesville area already, being an attendee of The Rock School, just a 20-minute drive from the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Some pictures from my unofficial visit to the University Of Florida thanks to @CoachToddGolden @CarlinHartman @UF @GatorsMBK and the rest of the coaching staff 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/Gd6moeT5qs — Sammie Yeanay (@SammieYeanay_1) July 1, 2022

Nonetheless, it’s still important for the player and staff to get a feel for each other in person and show off athletic facilities. Evidently, it went well, with the offer coming just two weeks later.

Yeaney’s length is the first thing that stands out about him. He’s listed as having a 6-foot-7.5-inch frame, and as you can see in his recruiting pictures above, he’s not just a rail. That physicality has earned him some notice, and Prep Hoops recently ranked him as the second-best player in the state.

With the Gators’ offer in hand, he can boast a pretty good offer list for such an early phase in the 2024 cycle. In addition to Florida, he also has offers from ‘Bama and Texas Tech, which are impressive offers to pull down for a non-five-star prospect who is over two years away from playing his first college game.

Keep an eye on Yeaney. He’s not a star yet, but he’s local and on the rise. Those are the ingredients for a future fan favorite if he winds up wearing Orange and Blue.

