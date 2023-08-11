Gators make early cut for class of 2025 five-star DB

Zephyrhills safety DJ Pickett, a top-ranked recruit in the class of 2025, narrowed down his college options to 13 programs on Thursday.

He’ll choose among Florida, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas and Texas A&M, according to a social media post sent in the evening.

While it’s still very early in the 2025 recruiting cycle, On3’s recruiting prediction machine favors the Gators to land Pickett with 22.9% odds. The Seminoles (12.2%), Bulldogs (10.4%) and Wolverines (8.7%) round out the top four on the RPM.

Pickett has already logged five visits to the Swamp, including two trips in June. He won’t be able to take an official visit for some time, but Florida should get one now that players aren’t limited to just five.

Pickett is a four-star recruit everywhere but Rivals.com where he’s a five-star ranked No. 10 in the class. His composite grade on the On3 industry ranking is 97.34, though, which is good for five stars and the No. 8 spot overall.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire