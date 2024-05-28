Gators drop a spot in CBS Sports early basketball power rankings

The college basketball transfer portal continues to be active despite the closure of the entry process as the remaining prospects seek greener pastures at other schools.

CBS Sports writer Gary Parrish has been updating his college basketball top 25-and-1 rankings during the offseason, accounting for the portal coups along the way, and has the Florida Gators among his top teams in the nation.

The Orange and Blue have been bouncing around in the lower half of the rankings but have held tightly to the No. 20 spot over the last few updates. However, Parrish dropped Todd Golden’s gang a spot in this one to No. 21 after some changes in the teams ahead of them.

“This ranking is based on Todd Golden’s Gators returning six of the top nine scorers — everybody besides Zyon Pullin, Tyrese Samuel and Riley Kugel — from a team that secured a No. 7 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament,” his blurb reads, unchanged from weeks before.

“The transfer-portal additions of Alijah Martin (FAU) and Sam Alexis (Chattanooga) give Florida a pair of productive mid-major pieces, the former of whom helped Florida Atlantic make the 2023 Final Four.”

Florida ranks No. 31 in 247Sports’ college basketball transfer rankings having collected a trio of four-star recruits from the portal.

