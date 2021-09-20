Gators drop in ESPN College Football Power Index after ‘Bama loss

Florida fell one spot to seventh overall in the latest College Football Power Index update by ESPN.

The Gators took on Alabama this weekend and came within a two-point conversion of sending the game into overtime. Florida keeping the game close helped close the gap between the Crimson Tide and every other team in college football, at least in terms of FPI. Going into the matchup, ‘Bama had nearly 10 FPI points more than Florida. Following the game, the difference is down to 8.1.

Florida’s offensive efficiency stayed at No. 3 after facing a good defense, but the defense fell from fifteenth in the nation to No. 33. The special teams efficiency was already poor for UF, but a muffed kick return (that fortunately resulted in a 99-yard touchdown drive) hurts the Gators overall. The win-loss projection stayed at 9.3-2.9 and ESPN gives the Gators a 3 percent chance to win out with Georgia still left on schedule.

Michigan claimed the No. 6 spot from Florida this week, and Alabama stayed at No. 1 with the win. Georgia is just 1.2 points behind the Crimson Tide in second, and Ole Miss cracked the top ten behind Matt Corral.

ESPN FPI Top 25

1. Alabama (3-0) 25.2

2. Georgia (3-0) 24.0

3. Oklahoma (3-0) 20.9

4. Ohio State (2-1) 19.5

5. Clemson (2-1) 19.2

6. Michigan (3-0) 18.2

7. Florida (2-1) 17.1

8. Oregon (3-0) 15.8

9. Ole Miss (3-0) 15.6

10. Penn State (3-0) 15.3

11. Auburn (2-1) 14.2

12. Texas (2-1) 14.2

13. North Carolina (2-1) 13.7

14. Texas A&M (3-0) 13.7

15. Iowa (3-0) 13.1

16. Iowa State (2-1) 12.7

17. Michigan State (3-0) 12.7

18. Cincinnati (3-0) 11.7

19. Wisconsin (1-1) 11.5

20. Arkansas (3-0) 11.2

21. Notre Dame (3-0) 11.2

22. Nc State (2-1) 10.1

23. Virginia Tech (2-1) 9.4

24. USC (2-1) 9.3

25. Pittsburgh (2-1) 8.7

