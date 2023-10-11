Gators drop another spot in The Athletic’s college football rankings

Florida football came away from Week 6 with a win over the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores, improving its record to 4-2 at the midway point of the 2023 campaign. Of course, Vandy remains a perennial doormat in the Southeastern Conference, every victory counts in a season that gave the Gators one of the toughest schedules in the nation.

Following the 38-14 homecoming win, the team did not see a lot of positive gains among the sports media, mostly standing pat in the rankings with just a pair of votes in the US LBM Coaches Poll this week.

Last week, Chris Vanini of The Athletic had the Orange and Blue ranked No. 28 overall in his weekly edition of rankings for all Power Five teams. This time around, the Gators slipped to No. 29 — just behind the Texas A&M Aggies and ahead of the Tennessee Volunteers at Nos. 28 and 30, respectively.

Next up for Florida is a trip to Columbia, South Carolina, to face Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Oct. 14, inside William-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and the game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire