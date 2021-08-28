Gators defensive back announces apparent injury with cryptic tweet

One week away from the start of Florida’s football season, defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson appears to be dealing with an injury.

The redshirt freshman all but announced the injury through a tweet that indicated he’d be out for an undisclosed reason. There is no official word on the injury, but early reports to 247Sports say it could be a meniscus tear. A full repair would require around 3-6 months of rehab.

Wilcoxson was in a battle for playing time with the team’s other young defensive backs. He played in one game last year and recorded a tackle and fumble recovery in it.

God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. I’ll be back stronger than ever 🤞🏾 — Kamar Wilcoxson 🦍 (@KamarWilcoxson4) August 28, 2021

While he’s still young, the injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for Wilcoxson. Safety coach Wesley McGriff said last week that the young defensive back only needed experience to become a “key guy,” so this injury only delays his development further.

Wilcoxson was a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and reclassified to join the Gators as a member of the class of 2020. He is the latest Florida defensive back to go down before the season starts after Jaydon Hill tore his ACL.

