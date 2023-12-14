Gators to get crown jewel of 2024 recruiting class on campus this weekend

College football’s early signing period is just around the corner. In preparation for Florida’s hopefully huge commitment bonanza the Gators are hosting their top prospect in the 2024 class this coming weekend.

Five-star quarterback DJ Lagway out of Willis (Texas) has reaffirmed his commitment to the Orange and Blue despite a difficult season on the gridiron, but that has not stopped suitors from trying to flip him, according to247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

Lagway’s father told Wiltfong that new Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko had visited him; freshly-hired Houston head coach Willie Fritz has also inquired on the Lone Star State product as well.

“They just got new jobs there and they called us,” he noted. “We’re just sitting down and listening to them.”

Lagway committed to the Orange and Blue back in December 2022 as the crown jewel of the class. The coveted quarterback put up stellar stats in his senior season, amassing 4,604 passing yards and 58 touchdowns through the air while contributing 957 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground.

It seems highly unlikely that the Texas gunslinger will get cold feet with the Gators, especially after he reaffirmed his commitment on Wednesday via Twitter.

Lagway is rated at ranked No. 14 overall and No. 3 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 12 and 2, respectively.

