Gators crack top 7 for this 4-star Texas linebacker

Thursday evening, linebacker Derion Gullette tweeted an update to his recruiting status, including the Florida Gators in his top seven schools. The four-star defenseman is a native of Texas and is carrying offers from a mile-long list of notable schools.

Gullette is an excellent athlete who runs track in addition to playing linebacker. Of course, his future lies on the gridiron, and he’ll have to bulk up to reach an adult playing weight at his position. However, he’s already chiseled with lean muscle and, physically speaking, will have no problem adapting to collegiate-level competition.

Rated by 247Sports as the 236th overall recruit in the class of 2023, he’s not a keystone addition but would make a good supplementary piece for head coach Billy Napier’s bump class.

The Gators’ offer, extended by outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson, has been on the table since late April. The fact that Peterson, rather than inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman, is leading on Gullette’s recruitment may provide a little insight into how Florida’s coaching staff views his future role. That’s not necessarily the case, though, as this staff has taken the adage “it takes a village” to the extreme in their recruiting efforts.

The teams who landed in his top seven alongside Florida were Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Most of the teams on this list are expected inclusions. The Longhorns and Aggies are in on any notable Lone Star native. Likewise, ‘Bama and the Buckeyes make a hard run at just about every good player east of the great plains.

