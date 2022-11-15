Gators crack top 12 for this 2024 five-star EDGE

Five-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing narrowed his college options down to 12 programs on Monday and the Florida Gators made the cut.

UF is joined by Arizona, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC, Tennessee, UCLA and Washington in Rushing’s top 12.

He most recently visited the Swamp on Oct. 15 for Florida’s matchup with LSU. That was his second visit after stopping by spring practices in April. A native of Tucson, Arizona (Salpointe Catholic), Rushing has visited Arizona and Oregon three times each. He’s also stopped by Notre Dame twice.

His top 12 should narrow down to a top five by next summer, but plans do change quickly in the college football recruiting world.

“I am just trying to start moving towards a top 5 by the end of the spring,” Rushing said to On3’s Chad Simmons.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine gives Arizona the best odds to land Rushing with a 22.1% shot. Oregon is No. 2 on the list with 19.4% odds, and Rushing is coming off a visit with the Ducks that made him feel like a priority target.

The 247Sports composite ranks Rushing at No. 17 overall and No. 4 among edge rushers in the class. The On3 composite agrees with the assessment, placing him at No. 19 overall and No. 2 among players at his position. However, On3 has him listed as a four-star recruit. That could change once his senior year begins.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire