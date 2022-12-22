Gators crack On3 consensus’ top 10 teams in 2023 recruiting class rankings

College football’s early signing period has begun and the Florida Gators have been hard at work securing the top prep prospects in the nation for a spot in the Swamp next season. After former head coach Dan Mullen’s tenure, in which recruiting took a back seat to the action on the field, first-year skipper Billy Napier and his crew have put in the extra effort to restore pride to the Orange and Blue.

Now that the first day of the early signing day is now in the rearview mirror, it is time to take a look at what some of the major publications think about the Gators’ latest brood. According to the On3 consensus, Florida cracked the top 10 in its recruiting rankings slipping into the final spot.

Here is what On3’s recruiting desk writer Drew Schott had to offer on Napier’s results thus far.

Top Commit: Gardendale (Alabama) defensive lineman Kelby Collins, No. 59 in On3 Consensus Summary: Billy Napier and his staff sparked one of the top storylines of the 2023 cycle by flipping four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada from Miami on Nov. 10. Rashada gives the Gators a top-100 signal-caller to pair with a talented offensive class. Florida has signatures from four-star wide receivers Aidan Mizell and Eugene Wilson III, as well as four-star running back Treyaun Webb. The Gators also have a strong defensive back group with four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson, four-star cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson and four-star safety Jordan Castell. Recruiting the Sunshine State is a priority for Napier, but he has also landed pledges from out-of-state, including Collins. However, four-star EDGE Isaiah Nixon flipped to UCF on national signing day.

The Southeastern Conference has a total of four teams in the top 10, led by the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, followed by the LSU Tigers (No. 7) in addition to Florida. The Gators currently have 18 four-star and two three-star players committed in this recruiting cycle, making them the second-highest-ranking team without a five-star signee behind the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who ranks at No. 8.

