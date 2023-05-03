Gators to get coveted offensive tackle on campus for official visit

Official visit planning season is in full swing as Billy Napier and his Florida football program continue to fill the calendar with potential future Gators. Among those who have recently set their date in the Swamp is three-star offensive tackle Marcus Mascoll out of Snellville (Georgia) South Gwinnett, who told Swamp247 he plans on stopping in Gainesville for the weekend of June 9.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 295-pound lineman made a prior trip to campus back in March, which would make his official visit his second to the university. He managed to touch base with several members of staff during that visit.

“I was around Coach [Billy] Napier, Coach [Rob] Sale, Coach [Darnell] Stapleton, and I met the strength and conditioning coach,” he told Swamp247. “They talked about how they think I am a hidden gem basically. They believe in me and they have faith in me. They were telling me about their direction for the program. Those were two of the main things they were talking to me about.”

Florida’s summer visit is sandwiched between the LSU Tigers, who Mascoll is set to visit the opening weekend of June, and the North Carolina State Wolfpack, who he is slated to see the weekend after. The three schools currently represent his preferred collegiate destinations.

Mascoll is ranked No. 651 overall and No. 52 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 638 and 44, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has LSU in the lead with a 87.7% chance of signing him, followed by Florida (4.8%), NC State (4.1%) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1.8%), respectively.

