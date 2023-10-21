Gators to get coveted JUCO DE for December official visit

Billy Napier and Co. have built a formidable recruiting class in the 2024 cycle but their work is nowhere near complete. Among the Gators targets as the class wraps up is a JUCO player from the Lone Star State.

Three-star defensive end Brien Taylor out of Blinn College (Texas) recently told Gators Online’s Keith Niebuhr that he plans to officially visit the University of Florida on Dec. 8.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 290-pound trench warrior also has an official visit with the Auburn Tigers this weekend and Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 11; he also made an official visit with the Oklahoma State Cowboys in September.

“It was like a dream come true,” Taylor said his offer from Florida. “The opportunity to play in that stadium for a team I watched growing up. Tim Tebow. Cam Newton. That’s one of the loudest stadiums.”

Niebuhr asked Taylor what he was looking for in his collegiate destination.

“Somewhere that feels like a home away from home,” the JUCO standout responded. “Somewhere I can get used to. And somewhere I feel needed and wanted at the same time. Someplace that has my best interest at hand.”

Taylor is ranked No. 15 overall and No. 6 at his position nationally according to 247SportsJUCO while the On3 JC industry ranking has him ranked at Nos. 13 and 3, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Auburn in the lead with a 29% chance of signing him, followed by Georgia (25.4%), Florida (21.7%) and the Tennessee Volunteers (18.1%).

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire