Gators could get a squeeze of Citrus come bowl season

Florida football saw its College Football Playoff hopes vaporize last Saturday night in Lexington when the Kentucky Wildcats took advantage of some sloppy play to pull out an upset over the visiting Gators. The loss gives the Orange and Blue two defeats in Southeastern Conference play, including one in the East Division, effectively evaporating any hope of a rematch with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the league title game.

Nonetheless, not all is lost even though Florida is expected to miss the CFP as well as a berth in a New Year’s Six game for the first time in the Dan Mullen era. The Gators can still finish the season with a good enough record to see a reasonably exciting matchup come postseason, as projected by USA TODAY Sports’ Erick Smith in his bowl projections after Week 5 of play.

Based on the results so far in 2021, Smith paired Florida up with the Michigan State Spartans in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022. It would be the fourth appearance all-time for the Gators in the Orlando venue, and the first time since Jim McElwain got throttled by the Michigan Wolverines after the 2015 season in 2016, 41-7.

Below are USA TODAY Sports’ complete bowl projections for the FBS schools after Week 5 of play.

Related

USA TODAY Sports feeling bullish about the Gators against Vandy on Saturday Report: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium interior set to receive major renovation CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee expects Florida to roll past Vanderbilt Florida EDGE Zach Carter added to Bednarik Award watch list Can the Gators make the New Year's Six after the Kentucky loss?

List

Florida football's history against its favorite homecoming opponent: Vanderbilt

List

Scouting the Vanderbilt Commodores ahead of Saturday's game

List

10 things every Gators fan should know ahead of the Vanderbilt game

List

Gators Wire's staff predictions for Florida football vs Vanderbilt

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.