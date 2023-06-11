Gators get commitment from coveted JUCO EDGE

An official visit this weekend turned into a commitment for the 2023 recruiting class. Edge defender Quincy Ivory out of East Los Angeles College (California) arrived in Gainesville without even a scholarship offer but left a member of the Florida Gators.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 255-pound defender originally out of Alief, Texas, is scheduled to finish his Associate of Arts degree this summer, which puts him in the 2023 cycle and will allow him to participate in the upcoming campaign.

“I will have my AA in mid-July,” Ivory told Swamp247. “So I should have my degree this summer, so my situation is a little weird.”

The latest addition to Orange and Blue originally signed with Mississippi Valley State back in 2020 before deciding to take the JUCO route to the big time. Formerly a quarterback at the high school level, it became apparent that his path to a top collegiate program was on defense, where he excelled at the edge position.

“It’s the SEC. When I focused only on defense, I said I wanted to go power five. This is the conference I was shooting for, so it can’t get any higher than this.”

With roster spots still empty and a little over two-and-a-half months remaining before the opening kickoff, Florida’s coaches have been honing in on Ivory of late thanks in large part to off-field staffer Joe Hamilton who has connections to the Lone Star State. Outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson and defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong were also in the mix.

“He [Hamitlon] said they were looking for a guy, and ever since then I have been in contact with the coaches. It started with him, but then I got in touch with Jacob LaFrance in the recruiting office. We started getting things together, like my classes and stuff. Then Coach [Mike] Peterson got in touch with me and wanted to talk about the whole situation. Then Coach [Billy] Napier has given him his number and we’ve texted a few times, but I also talk to Coach [Austin] Armstrong a lot too. Really it started with Joe Hamilton, and now it’s a lot more.”

The Gators’ 2023 recruiting class now stands at 22 players strong while adding another 12 names to the team through the NCAA transfer portal as well.

