Gators get commitment from this 2023 quarterback recruit

The quarterback room has been an absolute nightmare for Florida football after the departure of Anthony Richardson to the NFL draft as well as seemingly endless issues with other players. With Jalen Kitna kicked off the team for child pornography charges, the revocation of 2023 commit Marcus Stokes’ scholarship offer after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur surfaced, and the Jaden Rashada saga to boot, it is a tough time to be a signal-caller for the Orange and Blue.

One of Billy Napier’s solutions to patch up his fledgling corps was the addition of Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz, who grades a strong “meh” among both the media and fanbase. Not content with just that addition, the program added some more depth under center with the commitment of two-star quarterback Jordan Gile out of Chattanooga (Tennessee) Christian School in the 2023 class, who made his announcement on Twitter Tuesday night.

There is not much available as far as scouting evaluations on the incoming freshman but you can check out his Hudl senior highlight video below.

Gile is ranked No. 162 at his position nationally and No. 86 overall in his state according to 247Sports — good enough for a two-star rating; neither On3 nor Rivals have any data on him.

Related

Former Tulane running back transferring to Florida Florida add Houston transfer linebacker Mannie Nunnery Gators in the lead for top 2024 LB prospect, per On3 The Athletic looks at Florida's transfer portal movement Gators land double-digit players in ESPN's final 2023 Top 300 rankings

List

Comparing Billy Napier to Florida's other first year head coaches throughout history

List

Here are all of Florida football's 2023 recruits in final ESPN Top 300 rankings

List

Florida football among schools in ‘7 coaches this century’ club

List

Tracking Florida football's 2023 scholarship roster

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire