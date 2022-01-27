Gators coaches plan to visit with OL commit ahead of signing day

When early signing day wrapped up on Dec. 15, the Gators had a lot of work to do on their 2022 class. However, one upside was the fact that no players that entered the day committed flipped elsewhere, and only one of the committed players didn’t sign.

That player was three-star Covington (Georgia) Eastside offensive lineman Jalen Farmer. The interior lineman committed to Florida back in September, and UF’s new staff managed to maintain his commitment.

They are optimistic he will ultimately sign with the Gators, and to shore things up, assistant offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton (possibly joined by offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Rob Sale) will visit with Farmer on Thursday, according to 247Sports’ Blake Alderman. Farmer took an official visit to Gainesville the weekend of Jan. 14.

UF’s coaches will hope to get the benefit of the last in-person visit with Farmer, who visited Auburn last weekend and is set for a trip to Mississippi State this coming weekend. Both schools also dropped by to visit Farmer, the No. 672 prospect in the 2022 class, this week.

Though he’s far from the highest-rated prospect in Florida’s class, Napier and the staff have prioritized keeping him in the fold, and they will look to stave off late challenges from a pair of SEC schools and earn his signature on Wednesday.

