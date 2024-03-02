Gators coach making strong impression on IMG edge rusher London Merritt

BRADENTON – Florida edge coach Mike Peterson is making a strong impression on one of IMG Academy’s newest stars.

Four-star edge rusher London Merritt, who transferred to IMG from Woodward Academy (Georgia) in January, has more than 35 offers. The list includes Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

Defensive lineman London Merritt of IMG Academy football

Merritt is ranked the 110 overall recruit in the nation and the No. 10 edge rusher on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Merritt said Peterson is the reason the Gators remain near the top of his list.

“He is a very good dude, a very genuine dude,” Merritt said Thursday before IMG’s combine. “He made me feel very comfortable, if I were to go there. That’s one of the main things for my decision, I want to have a great relationship with my position coach. We talked about my position and where I’ll be playing. He told me things that would help me in the future.”

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Merritt is an intriguing recruit because of his versatility. He lined up all over the front seven for Woodward in 2023 and helped the team reach Georgia’s 6A state championship game.

IMG coach Billy Miller said he still isn’t sure how he’ll use Merritt in the fall.

“London’s going to have a big presence for us on the D-line,” Miller said. “We’re waiting to see how we’re going to use him. We’re waiting to see how he’ll fit into the scheme.

“I’m a Philly guy. You watch a guy like Micah Parsons. Sometimes he’s the end, sometimes he’s down at the nose, sometimes he’s lined up as a backer. He gives us flexibility with his athletic ability to move him around and create mismatches.”

Merritt said the two players he’s most often compared to are former IMG standout Nolan Smith and Parsons.

“I probably see myself paying edge (in college),” he said. “Mainly because it would show my versatility. I see myself like a Micah Parsons.”

Kaden Strayhorn plans to visit during spring practice

IMG four-star interior offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn said he plans to watch spring practice and listed the Gators among the school where he’d like to take an official visit.

Offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn of IMG Academy football

The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder said he really likes the culture and environment at Florida and gotten plenty of positive review from current Gators DJ Lagway and Knijeah Harris, a former IMG offensive lineman.

“I went to the Tennessee game, the fan base was just crazy,” Strayhorn said. “It was one of the best games I’ve ever been to.”

Coaching changes impact Gators recruitment of Gavin Nix

IMG four-star inside linebacker Gavin Nix said the coaching turnover among the Gators defensive assistants the past few months have made it difficult to build relationships, which is something very important to me.

Linebacker Gavin Nix of IMG Academy football

“It’s impacted it a lot,” Nix said. “Stability is big for me. They’ve had a lot of different coaching staff changes. But the thing I appreciate about them is that no matter the changes they’ve had, the love continues to be there. They’ve still always made efforts to keep a constant line of communication, so I do appreciate that.”

