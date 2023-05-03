Gators coach checking in with Georgia DB commit on Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day on the road for Florida football’s outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson as he continues to log the miles on the recruiting trail after a stop in Jacksonville. Among a trio of prep prospects on his agenda for the day is current Georgia Bulldogs commit Demello Jones out of Swainsboro (Georgia).

The 6-foot-1-inch, 176-pound defensive back committed to the ‘Dawgs back in March but has since left the door open for other suitors. He used that opportunity to swing through to see the Miami Hurricanes and Tennessee Volunteers last month with official visit season still on the horizon. Jones has an OV planned in Knoxville during the last weekend of June and the Alabama Crimson Tide has also been in the conversation for a visit next month.

Jones is ranked No. 90 overall and No. 7 at safety nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at No. 83 and 11 at cornerback nationally.

More Football!

This blue-chip ATH getting coaches visit from Florida Wednesday 4-star Peach State tight end gets coaches visit from Florida Gators to get coveted offensive tackle on campus for official visit CBS Sports' SEC spring football overreactions has Billy Napier in doubt Gators coaches visit handful of prospects at IMG Academy on Tuesday

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire