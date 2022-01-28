Gators to bring uncommitted edge rusher in for official visit after late push

With national signing day on Wednesday, Florida doesn’t have much time left to forge new relationships with prospects in the 2022 class. But with that being said, it’s making a late push for uncommitted Jacksonville (Florida) Bolles three-star edge rusher Jack Pyburn.

Pyburn is set to announce his decision on Tuesday, and he was originally planning to pick between Auburn and Miami. But things have changed, and he will now visit Florida this weekend, he told 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins.

“A change of plans,” Pyburn said. “I’m going to take a visit to Florida. They started reaching out last week and then this week they started to get pretty serious with the D-line coach and DC getting hired. They sent someone to get eyes on me Wednesday and then (Thursday) they called and asked if we would go on an official. So, I talked to Coach (Billy) Napier and this is where we are at.”

According to 247Sports, UF offered Pyburn on Friday. The No. 437 player in the country and No. 36 edge rusher, Pyburn committed to Minnesota on June 20 following an official visit, but he chose not to sign during the early signing period. Shortly after receiving an offer from the Hurricanes, he decommitted from the Golden Gophers. He was also offered by Auburn the following day.

Coach Billy Napier doesn’t have a lot of time to sell the 6-foot-3-inch, 265-pound player on Gainesville, but the staff will hope to make up some ground by getting him on campus for his final official visit.

