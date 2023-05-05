Gators to get this blue-chip OT on campus for an official visit in June

Florida football continues to rack up the official visit dates for the month of June, including the latest one from four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal out of Leesburg (Virginia) Tuscarora. The 6-foot-7.5-inch, 305-pound behemoth recently told Swamp247’s Blake Alderman he plans on swinging by campus on the weekend of June 16 — joining a slew of other prospects for a mid-month visit.

The OV will be the third stop in Gainesville for the coveted high school junior, who was in town for the win over the South Carolina Gamecocks last fall as well as for a spring practice back in early March. Offensive line coordinator Rob Sale and assistant coach Darnell Stapleton have spearheaded the efforts to get the lineman into an Orange and Blue uniform.

“Seeing how it works with two actual o-line coaches is good to see,” he told Swamp247 after his visit this spring. “There are always eyes on you, no matter what rep you are doing. You are getting some feedback one way or another, whether it’s Coach Stape or Coach Sale, or even an analyst. You are getting some feedback in some way or another on every rep.

“One thing I noticed in their spring practice is all the older guys, like the ones and the twos are getting reps in team period or whatever. Then they have the group of incoming freshmen or a transfer portal kid who just came in on a septette group because they have two o-line coaches. They are working on the stuff, kind of slowing things down for them so they can understand things. Having both of those coaches definitely is helpful for some development.”

Westphal is ranked No. 241 overall and No. 22 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 234 and 18, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Maryland Terrapins (11.2%) in the lead for his signature, followed by the Virginia Tech Hokies (9.8%), Virginia Cavaliers (6.8%) and Clemson Tigers (5.6%), respectively.

Story continues

More Football!

4-star Lone Star State ATH narrows preferred schools list, includes Florida Blue-chip Peach State DL sets official visit date with Florida Florida hosting 5-star IMG Academy DL over weekend Florida lands in top 5 for this IMG Academy DL Former Florida EDGE transferring to this ACC program

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire