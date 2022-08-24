Gators to get this blue-chip FSU commit on campus for season opener

Billy Napier and his recruiting staff have their eye on one of their rivals’ current commits and are looking to flip him with another visit to the Swamp for the program’s season opener.

Four-star safety Jordan Pride, a multi-sport prospect who verbally committed to the Florida State Seminoles on July 3, hails from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida — an institution that Florida football has put an emphasis on recruiting from. Having visited twice before this season and earning an offer from the Gators on June 6, the 6-foot-1.5-inch, 175-pound defensive back is still receiving attention from the Orange and Blue.

The rising senior plans on making his third stop in Gainesville for Florida’s season opener against the Utah Utes on September 3. Pride came away from his last visit for the Friday Night Lights recruiting weekend with a positive impression of what the Gators have to offer him.

“They always treat me like I’m a king,” he told Gators Online. “They like my length and how fast I move at my height. Also, my ball skills. They said I’m a ball hawk on the field.”

Pride is ranked No. 75 overall and No. 8 at his position in his class nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 89 and 8, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire