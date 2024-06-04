Gators blast 4 home runs, hand Sooners first loss at WCWS

Jun. 3—For five straight innings to start Monday's Women's College World Series, Oklahoma was able to pull within one out of keeping Florida from scoring any runs, but the Gators just wouldn't go away.

By the time the Sooners finally made it out of an inning unscathed they trailed by six runs. The Gators hit four home runs, including an inside-the-park home run to hand the Sooners their biggest defeat since the 2020 season.

Florida's 9-3 win forces an elimination game on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

"I don't think this was our best game by any means," OU head coach Patty Gasso said. "The beauty of this is that we get another opportunity to make it right."

The Sooners gave ace pitcher Kelly Maxwell a game off after earning starts in their first two WCWS games. Gasso gave the ball to senior Nicole May, but the Gators had her number early on.

They had two hits and a walk to score the first run of the game in the bottom of the first. Then, she put the first two batters down in order in the second before Kendra Falby hit a fly ball to shallow left field.

Rylie Boone dove to make the play, but the ball got by her and rolled all the way to the corner of the outfield. Falby easily beat the throw for an inside-the-park home run.

It was the first sign that the Sooners might really be in trouble, but three pitches into the next at-bat, Skylar Wallace officially put the defending champs on upset alert. Wallace swung on a 1-1 pitch high in the zone that soared over the wall in right field to put the Gators up 3-0.

Needing a response, the Sooners' offense went down in order in the third.

The Gators led off the bottom of the inning with back to back singles to force the Sooners to bring Kierston Deal in the circle. Deal allowed one run to score, but no more.

They led 4-0 before the Sooners registered their first hit on a single by freshman Ella Parker. Kinzie Hansen hit a single later in the inning to allow Parker to score the Sooners' first run.

"I think we made good adjustments towards the end," Tiare Jennings said. "By that time, I think it was too late."

In the bottom of the inning, Deal had one runner on base with two outs, but walked Jocelyn Erickson in a full count. The next batter hit a three-run home run that served as a crushing blow to the Sooners' comeback hopes.

The Gators had 10 hits with six of those coming with two outs on the board. All 12 of the runs scored in Monday's semifinal came with just one out remaining.

The Sooners had seven hits over the final four innings, which might've been enough to keep the pressure on the Gators if it came early in the game, however, Florida never lost the momentum.

"Every time we thought we had momentum, boom, they'd come out and score more runs," Jennings said.

Jennings hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to cut Florida's lead to four and they immediately responded with a two-run home run of their own.

The Sooners were walked seven times, but were 2-11 with runners in scoring position. They also left 10 batters stranded.

May was credited for pitching two full innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs. Deal gave up four hits and five earned runs.

The Gators drew five walks, with three of those coming in full counts.

"This team has been in this position before," Hansen said. "We know how to get out of this."

The winner of Tuesday's elimination game will meet Texas in the championship series starting on Wednesday.

Torres remains out due to injury — Avery Hodge got her third postseason start at second base as Alynah Torres continues to miss time due to an injury sustained during the Sooners' previous game against UCLA.

After Monday's game, Gasso said Torres has still not yet been cleared to play after getting hit in the eye with a fly ball.

"There's still some, like, blood in her eye," Gasso said. "Until that is completely gone, she will not be on the field. That's where they are right now. So she may or may not. Hopefully, but we're not going to do anything to jeopardize her either."

