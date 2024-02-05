Gators make big impression on 4-star OL with impending decision date

The end of the college football recruiting contact period wrapped up this past weekend but not before Florida could get a coveted blue-chip prospect on campus before his impending final pick.

Four-star inside offensive lineman Peyton Joseph out of Warner Robins (Georgia) Houston County in the 2025 cycle stopped in Gainesville on Saturday for his final campus visit ahead of his Feb. 18 decision deadline. The 6-foot-4-inch, 305-pound high school junior had a great trip, in his own words.

“The trip was great,” Joseph told Swamp247. “I learned more about the academic program. Loving the way the coaches are building their team and developing their players there at UF. The culture of the school is amazing. It’s been a big push for me to be a part of the program, but there are multiple schools pushing for me, which doesn’t make any list or anything before the (commitment date). All schools are still in the loop with the commitment.”

The other programs pushing hard for the Peach State product are the Michigan Wolverines, Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles and Penn State Nittany Lions. These schools plus Florida represent his de facto finalists, with the rest of them hosting him on campus before he visited the Gators.

The offensive line coaching duo of Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton appears to be a big selling point for the four-star trench warrior

“The relationships have always been strong,” Joseph said. “They are great coaches, but they’re even more great men to be around. Those two guys are straight-up guys. They are someone you would wanna be around you. Sometimes you need coaches who don’t talk recruitment. They talk as if you was already playing there.”

Joseph is ranked No. 121 overall and No. 4 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 123 and 5, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Gators a commanding 94.2% chance of signing him.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire